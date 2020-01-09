Dallas pastor says disturbing graffiti found at Pleasant Grove Branch Library targeted the elderly

'We are just not going to stand for graffiti like this': Local pastor and neighbor paint over graffiti message they described as threat toward elderly.

DALLAS — A pastor in North Texas is raising awareness about some disturbing vandalism that was left outside the Pleasant Grove Branch Library this week.

Pastor Terrance Perkins said a threatening message spray painted in bright red letters was left along a fence outside the library. The graffiti suggested harmful acts toward the elderly.

“We saw a wall full of graffiti that gave a direct address for a drug cartel, talking about a family, and it said that we rape elderly,” said Perkins.

The pastor said the graffiti and its message were so disturbing, something had to be done.

Perkins recruited neighbor Ken Wynn, who he described as someone who often picks up litter around the community. Together, they worked to paint over the mess on Monday.

“We got out there with rollers and sponges to try to cover up the graffiti. We definitely want to bring the Pleasant back in the Grove,” said Perkins.

The pastor leads the Abundant Grace Church. Its members and volunteers have been working to meet the community’s needs during the pandemic, through pop-up food pantries. However, Perkins said other challenges in the community, like crime and vandalism, can’t be ignored.

A code enforcement task force is investigating the vandalism, according to police.

Perkins said this incident proves the community should be concerned and on heightened alert.

“We are just not going to stand for graffiti like this to be on our walls," said Perkins.

The pastor issued a call to action, urging residents to reclaim their neighborhoods.