Governor Abbott places resources on standby in preparation for severe storms across the state

Gov. Greg Abbott placed numerous resources on standby Friday ahead of severe storms and critical fire weather expected across the state this weekend.

Severe storms with heavy winds and large hail are likely in the eastern part of the state, according to state officials. Fire danger has been forecast in the west and southwestern parts of the state, Abbott's office said.

Thunderstorms are not guaranteed for everyone in North Texas, but they are possible later in the day. If storms form, they will quickly become severe with large hail (possibly up to baseball size) as the main threat.

"I urge Texans to monitor their local weather reports and take proper measures to protect themselves and their property," Abbott said. "The State of Texas has been working closely with local officials to prepare for these dangerous conditions, and are prepared to respond to any emergencies that may arise."

The Texas Division of Emergency Management has organized the following resources to support severe weather response operations:

Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw Crews

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force One and Texas Task Force Two): Boat Squads and Type 3 Urban Search and Rescue Packages

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Texas Game Warden Boat Teams

Texas Department of State Health Services: Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Severe Weather Packages

Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with hoist capability

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring/coordination with utility providers in the threat area.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management is also working with the Texas A&M Forest Service team to support operations related to the potential for fire danger in west and southwest Texas.