Gov. Abbott vetoes bill targeting gas thefts that was drafted by Dallas County DA

SB 467 would have made impairment or disruption of a gas pump a felony in the state.

DALLAS — A bill drafted by the Dallas County District Attorney's Office and passed by both the Texas House and Senate has been vetoed by the governor.

The Dallas County DA had drafted Senate Bill 467, which would increase penalties for gasoline thefts, and submitted it to state Sen. Paul Bettancourt (R-Houston) to bring to this year's legislative session.

SB 467 would have made any impairment or disruption of a retail gas pump a third-degree felony in the state. Despite passing in both chambers at the Texas Capitol, Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed the bill.

In a statement, Dallas County DA John Creuzot said the goal of the bill was to stop gasoline thefts that were leading to price increases.

"We are disappointed to learn that SB 467 has been vetoed by Governor Greg Abbott," Creuzot said in his statement. "If designated as an issue for consideration in a special session, we look forward to working with our legislative partners to stop and punish those who steal gasoline, thereby driving up prices for consumers and businesses."

Sen. Bettancourt also responded to Abbott's "unneeded" veto of SB 467.

"[SB 467] would of (sic) increased the penalty for tampering with a retail motor fuel pump to a third-degree felony, which mirrors the exact language the legislature passed last session for tampering with an ATM machine!" Bettancourt said in a tweet.

"One large tanker truck can suck out 11,600 gallons of fuel after the fuel dispenser 'pulsar' is tampered with and manipulated, givings these criminal gangs a 'free ride' of $44,960 of premium gas (retail value per load...!" he added.