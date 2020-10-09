Google Trends: This is what people in Texas are searching for about the coronavirus

From changes happening in Idaho to what's happening in India, this is what Texans have been searching for this week related to COVID-19.

People in Texas are going online at an increasing rate to search for what's happening with the novel coronavirus in Louisiana, Idaho and even the United Kingdom.

These are the top "coronavirus" Google Trends topics people in Texas are searching for this week at a higher rate than the previous week.

Idaho sees deadliest COVID-19 day

The term "idaho coronavirus restrictions" is up 1,450% this week compared to last week and "idaho coronavirus" is up 950%.

Wednesday marked the deadliest day in Idaho for COVID-19 related deaths as 16 new deaths were reported.

Since late July, Idaho has seen a rise in COVID-19 deaths, currently sitting at 406 deaths.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced Thursday that Idaho has not met the metrics needed to move out of Stage 4 health restrictions. This means Idaho will stay in Stage 4 of its rebounds plan for at least another two weeks.

Louisiana's new COVID-19 guidelines

People are searching for "louisiana coronavirus phase 3 guidelines" 450% more this week.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Thursday that Louisiana will move into Phase 3 of its coronavirus recovery plan on Friday, which is six months after the state's first case was reported in the state.

While Edwards did not explain what Phase 3 in Louisiana would entail, the White House Phase 3 recovery includes no limits on people returning to work, allows visits to senior facilities and includes limited distancing at restaurants, movie theaters, stadiums and churches.

New Orleans has decided to go against the state's decision and remain in Phase 2.

COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom

"Coronavirus uk" is up 110% in Texas searches this week compared to last week.

Earlier this week, the United Kingdom reported the highest number of new cases (2,988) in a 24-hour period since May 22.

United Kingdom Health Secretary Matt Hancock said this figure was more than 1,000 more than the previous day's tally of new cases.

In-person learning for students began last week while United Kingdom universities are going back to campuses in the next few weeks.

COVID-19 Phase 3

Texans are searching for "phase 3 coronavirus" 100% more this week compared to last week.

While this could be related to Louisiana's new guidelines, the White House currently has a three-phase plan for opening the country back up. The third phase is the final transition.

Under Phase 3, vulnerable individuals can resume public interactions but should practice physical distancing and minimizing exposure to social settings where distancing may not be practical.

Employers also must resume unrestricted staffing at the workplace.

On June 25, Gov. Greg Abbott announced a temporary pause of the state's Phase 3 reopening plan put in place on June 3.

Coronavirus relief bill

The Google term "coronavirus relief bill" is up 80% in Texas.

Thursday, Senate Democrats did not pass a GOP coronavirus rescue package, saying the measure shortchanged too many pressing needs as the pandemic continues across the country.

The 52-47 vote fell short of what was needed to overcome a filibuster and likely ended hopes for a coronavirus relief before the November election.

The Republican measure in Thursday's test vote would:

—provide $105 billion to help schools reopen.

—enact a shield against lawsuits for businesses and others moving ahead to reopen.

—create a scaled-back $300-per-week supplemental jobless benefit.

—write off $10 billion in earlier debt at the U.S. Postal Service.

— set aside $31 billion for a coronavirus vaccine, $16 billion for virus testing and $15 billion to help child care providers reopen.

— provide $20 billion for farmers.

— devote $258 billion for a second round of paycheck protection subsidies.

Rise of cases in India

People in Texas are searching for "india coronavirus cases" 60% more this week compared to last week.

India surpassed 4 million COVID-19 cases last week and also passed Brazil this week for second-most total reported cases in the world.

As of Thursday, U.S.A. has the most cases with 6,581,605, India has the second most with 4,559,725 and Brazil has the third most with 4,210,556.

France's potential lockdown again

There has been a 50% increase on Google this week for the term "france coronavirus."

France reported 8,577 new daily COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the second most the country has seen over a 24-hour period this year.