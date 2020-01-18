DALLAS — The house where Willie Keeton lives is special to him. He raised his children there. It’s where he’s most comfortable.

However, that home is in poor condition these days. It is falling apart. The walls have cracks. The plumbing is bad. Electricity needs updating.

“I’ve been here a long time,” Keeton said as he sat in his favorite living room chair.

These days, that spot in the living room is where the 98-year-old veteran says he feels most comfortable relaxing.

"Oh yeah, I always watch TV and I don’t miss no Cowboys games," Keeton explained.

Keeton’s sense of comfort has been a cause of concern for some of his friends and family recently. They’re worried about the conditions of the home.

That’s where the man’s circle of support is stepping in.

A member of Keeton’s church wrote a letter to Dallas-based home builder Angelia Dunbar, a few weeks ago, saying he needs help. So, Dunbar paid him a visit.

"He was sitting in the chair that was described in the letter, with the apparel on that she talked about. The house was definitely in the condition that she mentioned," Dunbar said.

The homebuilder said she knew, immediately, patchwork fixes weren’t the answer for Keeton’s home. So, she put the option on the table of tearing down the house and building him a new one.

"I really don’t have no money…. Ain’t nothing bothering me here," Keeton said.

Dunbar didn’t let up. She believes a community-based effort could get the job done of building and gifting the veteran a new home.

Dunbar began sharing Keeton’s story on social media.

Getting Keeton on board, took some work.

“He finally gave us the ok to rebuild his home,” Dunbar said.

A video and donation effort to rebuild the veteran’s house is now going viral through this website.

Organizers say they will be looking for volunteers, once enough money is raised.

”He’s given to people all his life,” Dunbar explained. “To be able to give back to someone else that’s been giving, I think that’s going to be a blessing.”

Mr. Keeton is excited about the possibility of a new home.

”Yeah, I’ll be ok,” he said

As long as the new place has a comfortable spot to watch his Dallas Cowboys games on TV.

To learn more about the efforts to rebuild Keeton’s home, or to donate or volunteer, visit: http://HelpKeeton.com.

