WILLS POINT, Texas — A Texas neighborhood riddled with trash is now a little bit cleaner after homeowners, church members and city leaders worked to fix some of their issues.

Rolling Oaks is a neighborhood in Wills Point, which is about 20 minutes east of Terrell. Homeowners said this is an area overrun with squatters and drug dealers, causing trash to fill the streets and front yards of abandoned properties.

Last weekend, about 50 people living in the area attended a cleanup day, where people worked to make the streets and yards a little bit cleaner. John Oldham is the main organizer behind this mission, and he said he has been blown away with support since he started figuring ways he could better his community.

"We're so thankful in so many ways," Oldham said. "There were some people that left everything from couches to microwaves and just household garbage. Metal junk could be found in their yards. We were there to pick it up."

The First Assembly of God in Wills Point decided to join the cause on Saturday with volunteers, tables and water. Katelyn Hedgecoth is a member of the church who volunteered last weekend, and she said this is exactly what her church wants to be a part of.

"I think it's amazing," Hedgecoth said. "To come together as a family even though they might not at first consider themselves family, but as they come together, they realize they are family. Then once that momentum starts going, you can't stop it. It just gets bigger and bigger and bigger as long as you're willing. We're not going to stop until Jesus tells us to, and we know that ain't going to happen."

Since Saturday, the donations and volunteering hasn't stopped. Justin Brown couldn't make it out Saturday but decided to bring his lawn mowing services Tuesday. He is the owner of Released Free Lawn Care, providing services in the Gun Barrel City, Mabank and Athens area.

"It's not my community or where I live at, but it's still part of my city and my state and I just decided to volunteer time and help out," Brown said. "I just hope that other people will see this and see me out here volunteering my time and will join the cause, whether it's here or in their own communities."

Brown helped mow six properties, including George Stutsman. He lives in Rolling Oaks and is in a wheelchair, unable to do some of the yard work as he used to.

"I'm glad to see this thing get going," Stutsman said. "It'd be a godsend for this area to get cleaned up."

Oldman is going to work with the First Assembly of God to set up a non-profit organization to continue cleaning up the area moving forward.

"We still have a lot of work to do," Oldman said. "Somebody comes in here today, they would say, 'There ain't no way I'd live here.' In six months, I want people to come here saying, 'Man, I need to buy me a little piece of property in here and put me a house in here.'"

Oldman said the greatest need right now is dumpsters and ways to get the trash out of town. If you want to help with the cleanup moving forward, you can contact Oldman at Joldham1964@yahoo.com.

