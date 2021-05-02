Special delivery: Send a Valentine's Day card to a Texas senior

"Receiving a Valentines greeting might provide some cheer to citizens who need it most."

DALLAS — Roses are red, violets are blue, sugar is sweet and seniors need love too! This Valentine's Day, here's a special way to spread the love: mail a valentine to a senior in Texas.

The city of Bedford and nonprofit Buckner are encouraging people to connect seniors across Texas with Valentine's Day cards or letters.

City of Bedford

Bedford's Parks and Recreation Department plans to distribute cards to local nursing homes and assisted living facilities. The deadline to drop off a valentine is Feb. 8.

Residents are encouraged to make Valentines and drop them off in the Valentine Box at the Old Bedford School, located at 2400 School Lane, Bedford, TX 76021.

"The pandemic has brought stress and isolation to many nursing home and assisted living residents," the city said in a news release. "Receiving a Valentines greeting might provide some cheer to citizens who need it most."

Buckner nonprofit senior communities

“Whether you buy a card from the store or send a handmade Valentine, each show of support sent to our Buckner communities will be greatly appreciated by a senior adult,” said Charlie Wilson, senior vice president of Buckner Retirement Services.

Letters can be addressed to residents by using “Inspiring Happiness for Resident c/o” or to employees by using “Inspiring Happiness for Staff c/o” followed by any of the following addresses:

You can send a valentine to one of six nonprofit retirement living communities:

Dallas:

Ventana by Buckner

8301 N Central Expy.; Dallas, TX 75225

Houston:

Buckner Parkway Place

1321 Park Bayou Dr.; Houston, TX 77077

Austin:

GreenRidge at Buckner Villas

11110 Tom Adams Dr., Bldg. A.; Austin, TX 78753

Longview:

Buckner Westminster Place

2201 Horseshoe Ln.; Longview, TX 75605

San Angelo:

Baptist Retirement Community

902 N Main St.; San Angelo, TX 76903

Beaumont:

Buckner Calder Woods

7080 Calder Ave.; Beaumont, TX 77706