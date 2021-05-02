Special delivery: Send a Valentine's Day card to a Texas senior

DALLAS — Roses are red, violets are blue, sugar is sweet and seniors need love too! This Valentine's Day, here's a special way to spread the love: mail a valentine to a senior in Texas.
The city of Bedford and nonprofit Buckner are encouraging people to connect seniors across Texas with Valentine's Day cards or letters.
City of Bedford
Bedford's Parks and Recreation Department plans to distribute cards to local nursing homes and assisted living facilities. The deadline to drop off a valentine is Feb. 8.
Residents are encouraged to make Valentines and drop them off in the Valentine Box at the Old Bedford School, located at 2400 School Lane, Bedford, TX 76021.
"The pandemic has brought stress and isolation to many nursing home and assisted living residents," the city said in a news release. "Receiving a Valentines greeting might provide some cheer to citizens who need it most."
Buckner nonprofit senior communities
“Whether you buy a card from the store or send a handmade Valentine, each show of support sent to our Buckner communities will be greatly appreciated by a senior adult,” said Charlie Wilson, senior vice president of Buckner Retirement Services.
Letters can be addressed to residents by using “Inspiring Happiness for Resident c/o” or to employees by using “Inspiring Happiness for Staff c/o” followed by any of the following addresses:
You can send a valentine to one of six nonprofit retirement living communities:
Dallas:
Ventana by Buckner
8301 N Central Expy.; Dallas, TX 75225
Houston:
Buckner Parkway Place
1321 Park Bayou Dr.; Houston, TX 77077
Austin:
GreenRidge at Buckner Villas
11110 Tom Adams Dr., Bldg. A.; Austin, TX 78753
Longview:
Buckner Westminster Place
2201 Horseshoe Ln.; Longview, TX 75605
San Angelo:
Baptist Retirement Community
902 N Main St.; San Angelo, TX 76903
Beaumont:
Buckner Calder Woods
7080 Calder Ave.; Beaumont, TX 77706
If you a part of a nonprofit or senior community that is doing something similar, email us the information at digital@wfaa.com.