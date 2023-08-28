Good Morning America visiting Dallas on Tuesday to try city's best tacos

A panel of guest judges will determine the first-round winners between two local establishments from each city.

DALLAS — Dallas will soon be in competition with some of the top taco spots in the nation to decide who has the best flavorful foods... and WFAA will have one of our own helping make some key decisions.

On Tuesday, Dallas will be the second stop of a four-city tour by "Good Morning America" as they look for the country's top tacos. This is a part of the program's "United States of Tacos" series.

Mami Coco’s barbacoa tacos will be going up against Milagro Taco Cantina’s smoked salmon tacos in Dallas.

Chicago was the first stop Monday, Miami will be Wednesday and Atlanta on Thursday.

Becky Worley and Will Reeve from Good Morning America will be in North Texas hosting the event.

A panel of guest judges will determine the first-round winners between two local establishments from each city. Those winners will go on to compete live in the "GMA" studio on Friday to win the "United States of Tacos" series and $20,000.

Guest celebrity judges in the Dallas stop include WFAA's Marc Istook along with new Dallas Mavericks player Grant Williams and Evelyn Garcia from Top Chef alum. They will be picking the winner Tuesday.

Former Chicago Bear Israel Idonije, ABC 7 meteorologist Tracy Butler and celebrity chef Fabio Viviani sampled tacos from two Chicago eateries. Viviani operates numerous restaurants in Chicago and around the country, including Bar Siena in Skokie and Chuck Lager in Glenview.

DJ Khaled and Joey Fatone will be in Miami and Kandi Burruss will be in Atlanta.