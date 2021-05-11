Globe Life Field set to host Commanders' Classic as its first college football game

The Commanders' Classic pits Army against Air Force.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Globe Life Field will be hosting its first ever college football game Saturday.

The Commanders' Classic pits Army against Air Force. Kickoff is at 10:30 a.m.

The Commander-In-Chief’s trophy is at stake, which is the coveted trophy that all three service academies compete for. Air Force can clinch the trophy, having beaten Navy on Sept. 11.

The competition hits close to home for 20-year-old twins Emma and Aubrie Kuhrt of Wichita Falls. Emma Kuhrt attends West Point. Aubrie Kuhrt goes to the Air Force Academy.

“It’s great to be here on our home turf. Even though we’re not at West Point and we’re not at Air Force, it feels like we’re home,” Texas native Emma said.

“No, I have to win. Like you don’t understand: If I don’t win, she’s gonna hold it over me,” Aubrie said.

In addition to cheering for opposite teams, the sisters are competing on a personal level, too. During a break in Saturday’s game, the pair will square off and see who can throw the most footballs at a small target.

Husband and wife Terry and Delaine Maki also know about the Army-Air Force rivalry firsthand. Terry played football and wrestled at Air Force. Delaine is a former West Point Cheerleader.

“There so much hype over Army-Navy. There’s some hurt feelings maybe that Army-Air Force hasn’t been such a big deal in the past,” Delaine said, while nodding at her husband. “But this year, it seems like that’s happening so that’s exciting.”