Two girls drowned in an apartment complex pool in Haltom City during the Labor Day weekend.

Haltom City police said officials responded Saturday at about 6:45 p.m. in the apartment complex in the 5300 block of Springlake Parkway near U.S. Highway 377.



A 7-year-old and 5-year-old were found unresponsive. Witnesses performed CPR on the girls before officials arrived, police said. The girls were sent to Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth, where they later died, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

It's unclear on the circumstances surrounding the girls' deaths.

