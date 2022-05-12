8-year-old girl dies after being hit by van in Mesquite, police say

Officers say the girl was crossing the street when she was hit. The driver remained at the scene.

MESQUITE, Texas — A tragic accident led to a little girl's death Wednesday evening in Mesquite, according to police.

They say officers got the call around 7:45 p.m. and were dispatched to Feather Crest Lane in the Quail Hollow area.

The 8-year-old ran in the street in front of a van while she was trying to get to a waiting vehicle, police say. She was taken to a hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

The little girl will not be identified.

According to police, the driver of the van wasn't hurt and stayed at the scene until paramedics arrived. That driver is not facing criminal charges at this time.

The Mesquite Police Department released the following statement: