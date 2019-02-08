Emotions ran high at a press conference held by the attorneys of Tony Timpa's family.

The Friday morning news conference was held after the release of police body camera footage showing a controversial in-custody death.

The video released this week shows the in-custody death of Timpa in August of 2016. Timpa called the police for help. He said he was schizophrenic, was off his medication and had taken cocaine.

“The footage graphically depicts the needless death of an unarmed young man,” said attorney Geoff Henley, who's representing the family, in a news release. “What is worse, some of the officers seemed more interested in sophomoric gallows humor than ensuring that they were keeping Tony alive.”

At the news conference, attorneys explained why they believed the approach by officers was unnecessary.

"Early on he [Tony] tells them, ‘I’m down, I’m down, submitting to your authority,'” the attorney explained while breaking down the body-cam video.

Police said his erratic behavior continued and he was "combative and aggressive," during his arrest. Police said Timpa was subjected to "physical restraint" and was later pronounced dead at Parkland.

A lawsuit filed by his family accuses the officers of applying excessive pressure to the man's head and torso.

Audio was also shared Friday from a disciplinary hearing for two of the officers involved in the case.

"My intentions were not to belittle Mr. Timpa” one of the officers said. “It was see if we could get reactions from him.”

The attorney paused the video and said Tony was unresponsive and had been subdued for about 14 minutes.

“I was trying to get him to perk up, so that way I can know he’s listening,” the officer said in the audio clip played.

“Nothing can explain why this humor would make any sense at all,” the attorney argued Friday.

Timpa's mother also spoke at the press conference and expressed her anger with the police department.

"The best thing that could happen to my son right now, is all these officers lose their badge,” the mother said. "They need to get the rotten apples out of the barrel."

Three officers were indicted on misdemeanor deadly conduct charges, but those charges were dismissed by Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot.

Through tears Timpa's mother talked about how difficult it's been since her son's death.

"It’s really hard to hear my son scream, ‘Help me!’ and cry” she said. “And they laugh at him, and they torture him and kill him and have fun doing it."

The release of the video was primarily sparked by the charges being dropped. Creuzot said three medical examiners declined to testify in the case.

