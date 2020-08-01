FORT WORTH, Texas — On Wednesday, WFAA got the very first sneak peek inside Dickies Arena as they set up for the legendary Fort Worth Rodeo. It’s the first time since 1944 the rodeo hasn’t been held at adjacent Will Rogers Coliseum.

Whether you’re a long-time attendee or planning to go for the first time this year, here are a few things you may want to know.

How many more people can fit inside the rodeo at Dickies versus Will Rogers?

9,400 people can fit inside Dickies Arena, which is 3,600 more than Will Rogers could accommodate. And unlike Will Rogers, you will not have to climb up stairs to get to your seat; spokesman Matt Brockman said you will walk down to your seats from the entrances into the arena.

Are there any more rodeo tickets left?

Back in December, rodeo officials announced they were seeing unprecedented demand for tickets.

They’d already sold out 10 of the 25 shows, whereas usually, they’d sell out four or five by that point. However, plenty of tickets are still available for a variety of rodeo shows. Click here to purchase directly from the web site.

What new amenities will we enjoy?

People loved Will Rogers Coliseum for its old-school feel, nostalgia — even the smell. And while there will be plenty of that nostalgia at the new location (even the same dirt), you’ll enjoy lots of new amenities. One of the most obvious amenities is the new screen.

“That center-hung screen is the nation’s second-largest continuous 360-degree display,” Brockman said. “It is awesome.”

Not to mention, there are now 20 different camera angles that will help you to see the action. At Will Rogers, there were only four camera angles.

You’ll also experience wider aisles, better handrails, more comfortable seats (with cushions), more concessions (with specialized menus for the rodeo) and more restrooms, Brockman said.

Where is the Stock Show being held?

It's still at the Will Rogers Coliseum, which is within walking distance to Dickies Arena.

When does the rodeo run?

The fun begins January 17, 2020, and runs until February 8. All you need to know, including parking and costs, is available here.

