DALLAS — Get ready for another wet commute Friday morning and evening. The good news first: it will not be as heavy and widespread as it was Thursday morning. What a mess that was! More than 4” of rain fell at Love Field.

Spotty showers and sprinkles are expected Friday morning, so there will be a few slowdowns. Most of the day will feature just clouds and a low chance for drizzle.

By late afternoon, a cold front moves into the area and brings a better chance for widespread showers and a few thunderstorms, nothing severe, just in time for the evening rush. We’ll still carry a chance for spotty rain through the evening, so the Friday night plans may not be the most ideal...but not a washout either.

Thankfully the rain and even the clouds will start to move out on Saturday leaving us with some sunshine Saturday afternoon and seasonably cool air with highs in the mid-50s.