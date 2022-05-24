Forbes report: ISIS operative planned to kill George W. Bush in Dallas according to sealed FBI documents

Forbes reports that, according to the FBI documents, the suspect reportedly traveled to Bush’s home in Dallas in November of 2021 to take video around the property.

DALLAS — An ISIS operative was planning to kill former President George W. Bush in Dallas, according to an exclusive Forbes report citing an previously-unsealed FBI search warrant application.

WFAA has reached out to the Southern District of Ohio court clerk, the Cincinnati FBI Field Office and the U.S. Attorney's Office for a copy of the document and/or to confirm the details being reported.

The Cincinnati FBI Field Office and U.S. Attorney’s Office told WFAA that the document "is sealed at this time." The U.S. Attorney's Office added in its statement to WFAA that it does "not claim or charge the suspect with being a member of ISIS," as the Forbes report does.

According to the Forbes report, however, the documents – filed by the FBI in March 2022 – state that the suspect was an ISIS operative who lived in Columbus, Ohio, and had been in the country since 2020 with an asylum application pending.

Forbes reported the FBI documents state that the suspect reportedly traveled to Bush’s home in Dallas in November of 2021 to take video around the property. It also stated the ISIS operative took video around the George W. Bush Institute near the Southern Methodist University campus.

Per the Forbes exclusive, the FBI documents said the suspect had plans to smuggle people into the United States to help carry out the assassination. According to the documents, the FBI was made aware of the assassination plot due to information from two confidential informants who were having multiple conversations with the suspect. One of the informants was someone pretending to be a people smuggler and another was pretending to be a fellow customer, the documents reportedly stated.

Forbes also reported that the FBI was able to track the suspect's conversations on WhatsApp through a phone given to him by one of the bureau's informants. According to the search warrant, the suspect "felt the former president was responsible for killing many Iraqis and breaking apart the country after the 2003 U.S. military invasion."

WFAA has also reached out to the George W. Bush Institute for comment.

The Office of George W. Bush sent WFAA the following statement: