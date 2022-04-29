George Strait is coming to Fort Worth for a special concert event. Here's how to get tickets

The country star from Texas will be playing two nights at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth this November.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Time to dust off those cowboy hats and polish up those boots. The King of Country Music is coming home.

George Strait, the country star from Texas, has announced a special concert event set for later this year at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

Two concerts featuring Strait and fellow country singer Tenille Townes are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 13 at 10 a.m. Here's how to purchase tickets: Friday | Saturday.

Strait has been keeping his concert appearances to special events since he stopped touring in 2014.

His most recent performance is a grand opening event at the new Moody Center in Austin, Texas, alongside country star Willie Nelson.