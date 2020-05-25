Next Generation Action Network to host 'George Floyd Week' during 1-year anniversary of his murder

The various events include rallies, live speakers, and marches during the same week that marks the one-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd.

DALLAS — The nonprofit organization Next Generation Action Network has announced a week of commemoration to George Floyd, and all victims of police brutality, that will take place from May 24 through May 29.

Last month, a jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death.

Bystander video - viewed around the world - and multiple police body cameras captured Chauvin kneeling on Floyd for nine minutes and 29 seconds in the street on May 25, 2020, outside Cup Foods.

"The Next Generation Action Network hosts these days of commemoration in hopes that the George Floyd Week will not only allow for a space for community healing but educates people on where local and federal legislation is currently standing," the organization said.

The nonprofit also said it hopes to bring awareness to the lives of Atatiana Jefferson, Breonna Taylor, Adam Toledo, and others "who have yet to get justice for their deaths."

List of the events for the group's George Floyd Week:

Monday: 7 p.m. on May 24, Speaker Series at South Oak Cliff High School, 3601 Marsalis Ave. in Dallas.

Tuesday: May 25, Solidarity March & Rally at Dallas Police Headquarters, 1400 Botham Jean Boulevard in Dallas.

Wednesday: May 26, Virtual live event at Area One Eleven, 111 Oak Lawn Ave. in Dallas.

Thursday: May 27, Virtual live event at Area One Eleven, 111 Oak Lawn Ave. in Dallas.

Friday: May 28, Toast of the Movement at African American Museum of Dallas at 3536 Grand Ave. in Dallas.

Saturday: May 29, All Roads Lead to Tulsa OK, time and place not provide.

The Next Generation Action Network said to find out more information about the events, text GEORGEFLOYDWEEK to 56525.