Derek Chauvin trial: Expert witnesses expected to take the stand

After an emotional first week, the prosecution is expected to call more experts to testify, including Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo.

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: Some of the images depicted in the video and testimony are graphic.

Monday, April 5

A legal expert said this week we may hear more 'expert testimony'

Police Chief Medaria Arradondo is expected to take the stand as early as Monday

Friday, veteran Minneapolis police officer Lt. Zimmerman called Derek Chauvin's actions 'totally unnecessary'

Judge adjourned court before noon Friday with trial ahead of schedule

Thursday jury heard phone call between Minneapolis police sergeant, Chauvin after ambulance left with George Floyd

Supervisor said Chauvin did not tell him about specific use of force until later at the hospital

A second week of testimony begins on Monday morning in the case of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.

Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder in Floyd's death.

The prosecution called 19 witnesses to the stand last week, including two high-ranking police officials. The testimony was often emotional, with several witnesses breaking down into tears while recalling the events they witnessed at 38th and Chicago last summer as George Floyd was arrested by Minneapolis police.

The court heard from George Floyd's girlfriend Courteney Ross, Genevieve Hansen, an off-duty Minneapolis firefighter who witnessed Floyd's arrest, professional MMA fighter Donald Williams, who can be heard on bystander video talking to police at the scene, and several minors, one of whom shot the now-viral video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck.

Former Hennepin County Chief Public Defender Mary Moriarty told KARE 11 that this week the jury can expect to hear expert testimony involving everything from use of force to cause of death.

"Expert testimony can be dry, and sometimes depending on your expert, they can speak in language that, like anybody does in their own job, that nobody else really understands. So it's really going to be the state's job to make sure they break that down so that it's understandable to the jury," said Moriarty, adding that it can take more time.

She also said that Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo will take the stand this week, as may testify as early as Monday.

Moriarty also expects to hear more testimony from law enforcement on use of force, including from Inspector Katie Blackwell who was the commander in charge of MPD's training unit last year. She said we might also hear from a use of force expert put on by the state to talk about Chauvin's actions, and possibly someone from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, or BCA.

Dr. Andrew Baker, the Hennepin County chief medical examiner, is a key witness as Floyd's cause of death continues to be a focus in the trial. He conducted the autopsy, stating the cause of death was "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression," and that the manner of death was "homicide."

Friday's proceedings ended early after Judge Peter Cahill said the trial was slightly ahead of schedule. The trial is estimated to last about four weeks.

Court resumes Monday morning with a pretrial hearing relating to police body cameras ahead of witness testimony.