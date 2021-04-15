Live: Jury could still hear from Derek Chauvin as trial winds down

Thursday the defense is expected to call one more medical expert, and then Chauvin will have to decide whether to testify in his own defense.

Editor's note: Some of the images depicted in the video and testimony are graphic.

The defense is expected to call another medical expert to the stand Thursday, testimony could wrap up by end of day

Derek Chauvin himself could still take the stand

Former Maryland chief medical examiner Fowler: 'Mr. Floyd had a sudden cardiac arrhythmia' during restraint

Dr. Fowler testified that drugs, heart disease, carbon monoxide and paraganglioma tumor were contributors



Judge Peter Cahill expects closing arguments Monday

Thursday could be the final day of testimony in the Derek Chauvin trial, and the big question remaining is whether the defendant himself will take the stand.

Chauvin is a former Minneapolis police officer and is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. Bystander video and police body camera footage showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds.

Wednesday in court consisted of a single witness: Dr. David Fowler, who testified as a medical expert called by the defense. Fowler said his opinion is that George Floyd died of a "sudden cardiac arrhythmia" during restraint by Chauvin and other officers.

Fowler added that he believes Floyd's underlying heart condition, drugs in his system, carbon monoxide exposure and his paraganglioma tumor were contributing factors.

On cross-examination, Fowler acknowledged that immediate medical aid could have helped to save Floyd's life.

Another medical expert is still expected to testify Thursday, and Chauvin himself could take the stand. Experts commenting on the trial for KARE 11 say the move carries risks with it, as the prosecution would then have the opportunity to cross-examine him. A defendant has the right to remain silent and not testify.

If the defense wraps up its case Thursday, the prosecution still has a chance to call rebuttal witnesses. The judge has told the jury that if testimony ends Thursday, the court will take Friday off. Closing arguments are expected Monday, and then the jury will be sequestered for deliberation.

LIVE UPDATES

Thursday, April 15

9:15 a.m.

The defense is expected to call another medical expert Thursday, and Derek Chauvin could still take the stand. Once the defense wraps up, the prosecution will have a chance to call rebuttal witnesses.

Wednesday, April 14

Court on Wednesday began with a motion for acquittal from defense attorney Eric Nelson, who asked the judge to dismiss the charges against Chauvin because "the evidence is insufficient to sustain a conviction."

This is considered a routine step in a defense attorney's process. Nelson indicated to the judge on Tuesday that he had wanted to do this right after the state rested its case.

The motion was denied by Judge Peter Cahill.

Following a brief recess, Morries Hall and his attorneys were called to speak in front of the court.

Hall has invoked his Fifth Amendment right, which allows him not to testify if it will incriminate him. He was with Floyd during his arrest and is concerned about a third-degree murder charge related to allegations of providing Floyd opiates.

His attorney argued that Hall would be unable to answer any of the questions the defense wanted to ask him, including the ones focusing on Floyd's condition before his arrest on May 25, 2020.

She said that if Hall has to testify that Floyd appeared to be under the influence of opiates, and then Chauvin is acquitted, "he has now given the state, on a silver platter, testimony to use against him."

Cahill said he found that the argument was persuasive.

"I am finding that he has a complete Fifth Amendment privilege here," Cahill said, agreeing to "quash the subpoena" and excuse Hall from testifying.

The defense then called their witness to the stand, medical expert Dr. David Fowler. Fowler was the chief medical examiner in Maryland and has been a forensic pathologist for more than 30 years.

Dr. Fowler is a consultant on the "Forensic Panel," an organization that evaluates cases in the forensic, medical and behavioral sciences to make sure they are objectively and diligently reviewed.

He said after Nelson approached him to act as an expert, he referred the case to the panel because it was so "complex and difficult."

During the day's testimony, Fowler told the court that he believes the "principle" cause of Floyd's death was "cardiac arrhythmia due to hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease during restraint."

Fowler added that he believed there were several other factors contributing to Floyd's death.

"His significant contributing conditions would be, since I've already put the heart disease in part one, he would have the toxicology, fentanyl and methamphetamine," Fowler said. "There is exposure to a vehicle exhaust, potentially carbon monoxide poisoning, increased carbon monoxide in his blood and paraganglioma, or the other natural disease process he has."

On the stand, Fowler said he would have ruled the cause of George Floyd's death "undetermined."