Judge expected to rule on third-degree murder charge Thursday in Derek Chauvin case

On Wednesday, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled that the lower court must make the decision in the case of a former officer charged in the death of George Floyd.

MINNEAPOLIS — Thursday, March 11

MN Supreme Court it won't hear an appeal from Derek Chauvin's legal team regarding the addition of a third-degree murder charge

Judge Peter Cahill said discussion of the third-degree charge will happen at 8 a.m. motions Thursday

Chauvin attorney: Other former officers charged will not testify

2 jurors seated Wednesday, 9 more needed for jury

In a Wednesday afternoon ruling, the Minnesota Supreme Court decided to not take up the issue of a third-degree murder charge in the case against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill is expected to address the issue in court on Thursday morning.

Chauvin's defense team had asked the judge to drop the charge for lack of probable cause, and he agreed. Then on March 5, the Minnesota Court of Appeals said that was an error, and that the charge should be reconsidered.

On Monday March 8, the defense officially asked the Supreme Court to review the third-degree charge. But that request was denied on Wednesday, two days into jury selection.

The Supreme Court noted in their opinion that Judge Cahill can still hear arguments from the defense on Thursday morning, so it's possible he could still decide not to add the charge.

The trial has already been slightly delayed over the legal back-and-forth regarding the third-degree murder charge, and there is the possibility the state may again try to appeal the decision, which could result in further delays.

As the Supreme Court was addressing the issue of the third-degree murder charge, jury selection continued at the Hennepin County Courthouse. Two jurors were selected. Juror #20 is described as a younger man, and Juror #27 is a Black man in his 30s or 40s. Three jurors were questioned and struck from the list of potential candidates.

The jury selection process is scheduled to resume at 9 a.m., following a hearing at 8 a.m., in which the prosecution and defense will meet with Judge Cahill to tentatively hear his thoughts on the third-degree murder charge.

Derek Chauvin faces a charge of second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd in May 2020. He has pleaded not guilty.



