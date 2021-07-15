Domestic violence shelter expanding in southern Dallas as cases rise

1 out of every 3 women in zip code 75216 will know domestic violence, according to Genesis Women's Shelter. That's why the nonprofit is expanding services there.

DALLAS — There is an issue often unspoken about in parts of southern Dallas, including zip code 75216: domestic violence.

It’s an epidemic and an issue that is sometimes underreported.

“One out of every three women in 75216 will know domestic violence on an ongoing basis,” said Jan Langbein, CEO of Genesis Women’s Shelter and Support.

Advocates helping women across North Texas recognize the problem and the challenge finding resources for vulnerable victims.

“The problem that we are facing in southern Dallas is significant,” said Shermelia Drummer, an advocate with the Dallas area faith-based non-profit Haven of Love.

The group’s mission is helping women escape dangerous situations.

“Where we have trouble, is finding those resources,” said Drummer.

Some community partners also recognize the challenges. It’s why Genesis Women’s Shelter and Support is expanding into southern Dallas.

“What we are trying to do is match new resources to zip codes where we are seeing the highest incidences of domestic violence in our community,” said Langbein.

This week, Genesis Women’s Shelter announced it will soon open a non-residential site at 5020 Lancaster Road in Oak Cliff. The site will help battered survivors in need of services, especially Black women in southern Dallas.

The new location will provide access to services like counseling, legal representation, child care, and a free thrift store for clients.

“We are going to de-centralize our services and go into the community,” said Langbein.

The services with Genesis Women’s Shelter and Support are no cost to clients. No strings attached.

Drummer believes having access to services in a community that needs it will be significant in helping keep some women and children safe.

“My dream is that it will move the needle in the southern Dallas area on the issue of domestic violence,” said Langbein.

The Genesis Women’s Shelter and Support location on Lancaster Road is expected to open in early fall. For information about the group, its services, counseling, or to report domestic violence, you can call or text 214-946-HELP (4357).