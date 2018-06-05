Natural gas was shut off to about 45 homes across several blocks in northwest Dallas this weekend after Atmos Energy crews discovered several "non-hazardous" leaks and decided to replace gas lines there, a company spokesperson said.

The company was doing surveying and monitoring the area when the leaks were found in the 3200 and 3300 blocks of Darvany and Kinkaid drives.

Atmos was already working at replacing gas lines in the area, a project that has been ongoing since a home exploded in February on nearby Espanola Drive, killing a 12-year-old girl, Michelita Rogers.

No evacuations were being made on Darvany and Kinkaid. Atmos was going door to door, notifying residents of the gas shutdown.

Atmos will use compressed natural gas to keep gas on at Burnet Elementary School, which is in the 3200 block of Kinkaid, the company said.

