Gas prices rise Fourth of July weekend amid shortage of fuel tank delivery drivers

The demand for gas is at its highest as people are vaccinated and getting ready to hit the road for the holiday weekend.

HALTOM CITY, Texas — Millions of people will be hitting the road this July 4th weekend, after being cooped up for so long. Triple AAA says, nationally, gas prices are $3.10 a gallon, and it doesn’t have anything to do with a shortage of gas.

All throughout the day, WFAA saw truckers filling up, and Fuel City workers have been non-stop for a many reasons. The gas pumps haven’t stopped, and workers have been keeping the shelves stocked, which isn’t an easy task.

“Always respect the truckers,” said Darryl Stephens, a fuel tank truck driver.

As sweat was dripping down Stephens' face and shirt, he said he’s been working non-stop at Fuel City in Haltom City.

“A lot of people have been in the house locked up from COVID,” said Stephens.

Some gas stations are charging more than $3.00 a gallon, with that, there is a shortage of fuel tankers and delivery truck drivers.

WFAA also spoke with Mersudis Music, who is a truck driver.

“Meat, salad everything I deliver," said Music.

Music told WFAA he’s been on the road non-stop making deliveries.

“What’s happening now, is they need thousands and thousands of drivers, they need,” said Music.

Behind the empty shelves and glass doors, are Fuel City workers hard at work.

Have you noticed a lot of store shelves empty lately?



There is a demand for truck drivers.



A lot of warehouses are running at 70% or less. Employees are needed. Vendors are having a hard time delivering products.



Our report from Holtom City…@wfaa pic.twitter.com/VPg2e0EJe9 — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) June 30, 2021

“A lot of our warehouses are running at 70% or less on their employees,” said Glee Thomas, the assistant general manager at the Fuel City gas station in Haltom City.

Across Texas, there is a shortage.

“A lot of our vendors are having problems, we get the product to the warehouses, but they’re running at low staff. They’re having a hard time getting it to the store,” said Thomas.

That shortage is leaving some gas station store shelves empty, as families are getting ready to hit the road.

“It’s frustrating, but everyone is trying their best,” said Thomas.