Gas prices drop leading up to Memorial Day Weekend: Here's what it looks like in Dallas

Drivers in Texas are paying the 13th lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS, USA — The statewide gas price average in Texas is $4.26 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA) Texas Weekend Gas Watch.

This is three cents less than last Thursday and $1.53 more per gallon compared to this day last year, according to AAA.

As of Thursday, the average price of regular unleaded gas in Dallas is $4.33 per gallon, AAA said. This is the 2nd highest average in the state.

Fort Worth has the same average as Dallas ($4.33).

The highest mark can be found in Texarkana, a city averaging $4.35 at the pump. Drivers in Lubbock are paying the least at $3.99 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $4.60, which is one cent more when compared to this day last week and $1.57 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year, according to AAA.

After increasing for six consecutive weeks, retail gas price averages in Texas have decreased slightly as 3.2 million Texans plan to travel over the Memorial Day Weekend, according to AAA Texas data, with 2.8 million of them expected to drive.

Despite dropping from record highs, fuel prices remain elevated and will likely continue to fluctuate as crude oil remains above $110 per barrel. Texas drivers will pay 56% more for fuel, on average, this Memorial Day compared to last year.

“The pain at the pump is still very apparent, but the daily record-setting for the statewide gas price average has stopped, at least for now,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Higher gas prices are not deterring many from traveling, with 2.8 million Texans expected to drive to their destination this Memorial Day weekend. That is a five percent increase over last year and just below record levels set in 2019.”

Drivers in Texas are paying the 13th lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile, drivers in California are paying the most at $6.07 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.

AAA Tips to save money on fuel

Studies have shown personal driving habits are the single biggest factor that affects vehicle fuel consumption, according to AAA.

Adopting new and improved behaviors on the road can contribute to significant savings at the gas pump. Here are some ways AAA says drivers can improve their fuel efficiency: