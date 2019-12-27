HURST, Texas — This story has been updated with additional information from Atmos Energy officials.

Crews closed an intersection Thursday night because of a gas leak in Hurst.

As of 6 p.m., the area near Pipeline Road at Hurstview Drive and Brown Trail remained shut down.

Officials say a construction crew in the area was working near the intersection when they damaged a natural gas pipeline.

Authorities issued precautionary evacuations for nearby businesses.

As of Thursday evening, Atmos Energy technicians remain at the scene to make repairs.

Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route if possible. Click here to track the latest traffic conditions.

This is a developing story and will be updated. For more breaking news coverage, download the all-new WFAA app.

More on WFAA: