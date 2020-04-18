Gas leak fire near Highway 360 in Grand Prairie prompts immediate evacuations

No injuries have been reported by officials at this time.

A large gas leak fire in Grand Prairie has prompted an immediate evacuation Saturday afternoon for nearby residents and businesses.

According to Grand Prairie Emergency Management officials, the fire is near Mayfield Road and Forum Drive.

All residents and businesses in the following areas have been ordered to evacuate immediately: Anyone who lives between Mayfield Road and Interstate 20 and anyone who lives between Highway 360 and Great Southwest Parkway.

Residents and businesses are urged to evacuate east or west of the area, authorities say.

No injuries have been reported by officials at this time.

This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.