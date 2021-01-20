Gas leak near Deep Ellum displaces up to 200 people

Hazmat crews were dispatched around 1 p.m. after a 911 call for a gas odor near Exposition Avenue and Willow Street.

A possible gas leak near Deep Ellum in Dallas prompted officials to evacuated nearby residents Wednesday afternoon.

Hazmat crews were dispatched around 1 p.m. after a 911 call for a gas odor near Exposition Avenue and Willow Street.

Officials said the Red Cross has responded and three DART buses have been requested to help transport as many as 200 nearby residents.

Police have shut down the 3800 block of Commerce Street as well as Exposition Avenue between 1st Avenue and Ash Street.

Fire officials say Atmos has been notified to address the leak.