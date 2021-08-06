Gas leak causes mall evacuation in Dallas Friday afternoon

The mall was not directly impacted, but out of an abundance of caution, about 60 people were evacuated from at least three stand-alone businesses.

A natural gas leak at a Dallas mall caused about 60 people to be evacuated Friday, the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department said.

On Aug. 8, a little after 4:30 p.m., Dallas firefighters were called out to 3662 W. Camp Wisdom Road, which is near Boulder Park and northeast of Duncanville.

According to on-scene personnel, a construction crew working on a parking lot near Southwest Center (Red Bird) Mall struck a 2-inch gas line that resulted in a gas leak.

Hazardous Materials | 3700 W Camp Wisdom Rd | BC06; EN03; HM03; R | 400409 | 16:49 | C | https://t.co/YBuHo6zIlQ — Dallas Fire Rescue Incidents (@dfrincidents) August 6, 2021

The mall was not directly impacted, but out of an abundance of caution, about 60 people were evacuated from at least three stand-alone businesses.