Garth to perform at AT&T Stadium Saturday, 'Texas Stadium is going to be hard to beat.'

ARLINGTON, Texas — Garth Brooks needs no introduction to Dallas-Fort Worth. The best selling solo artist credits North Texas for his success in country music. His career now spans more than four decades dating back to 1989 at Billy Bobs, and the Texas State Fair and Texas Stadium in the 90s.

"If people accept you in Dallas, in country music, you got a good shot at having a great career," Brooks told WFAA.

Brooks met with media the day before his big show at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. He says he loves playing at large venues and small intimate ones.

"The thing that makes a spot a spot is the people that are in it," he said.

He tells WFAA it's the people who make his shows. Brooks says he hasn't sang one song in almost 25 years.

"Friends in Low Places; I haven't had to sing it. All you gotta do is play those first four notes and then watch! It's the greatest thing," he said, laughing.

Garth is married to another country superstar in Trisha Yearwood, who has also had an illustrious career in music while dabbling in acting, hosting baking shows, and starting a pet food brand.

"You've heard of lifers. She's kind of one of those, I found you in this life and I'll find you in the next one. It's funny. She's the one that can put the cape on you and the one who can break you into a billion pieces," Brooks said, choking up.

The AT&T Stadium stop is part of his Stadium Tour across the country. He says there is no venue like it.

"Size does matter. When you have 80,000 people singing 'The River' or 'Friends in Low Places'- That's a pretty sweet thing to get to witness," he said.

"In March 2019, Garth launched The Stadium Tour, which has broken stadium attendance records at every stop on the tour so far. In January 2020, Billboard announced that Garth Brooks was the first artist to make it on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in the '80s, '90s, '00s, '10s and now '20s. Garth debuted "Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old)" in 1989." read a statement from his press release.

Texas holds a special place in Brooks' heart. He says he's grateful a singer from Oklahoma has been embraced like he has. He says he will wait to decide which venue he likes better between Texas Stadium and AT&T Stadium, reserving judgement until he sees how things play out on Saturday.

"Texas Stadium is going to be hard to beat. For one, it was open. The sound will be better if they open the roof. So, we'll see if we can get them to crack it a little bit."