GARLAND, Texas — Garland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Authorities say 61-year-old James Dean was last seen around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday near the 6300 block of Alta Oaks Drive.

Police say Dean struggles with bipolar and schizophrenia disorders and "shows signs of dementia."

Dean is described as being 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 160 pounds and has grey/brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown coat, blue sweatpants, and a blue and green shirt, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Garland police at 972-485-4840.

