Garland police searching for missing 60-year-old woman

Police say Xuan Houng Thi Nguyen “Helen” was last seen around 10:15 a.m. Friday, May 29 walking south of her home in the 1600 block of Goodwin Drive.

The Garland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 60-year-old woman Saturday.

Nguyen is described as a Vietnamese woman standing at 5’2”-5’3” and weighing 150 pounds. She has shoulder-length straight black hair with grey roots.

Police said Nguyen was last seen wearing a short-sleeve turquoise shirt with a round collar, with possibly pink flower on the front, loose dark purple or navy draw string pants, and grey slip-on tennis shoes. She may also be wearing a bracelet on her wrist.

Nguyen’s hand stays in the up position and she walks slowly, according to the report. She speaks broken English and is fluent in Vietnamese.

If you know of Nguyen’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840 or 911.