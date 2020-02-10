Garland police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

Police say Soleil Elizabeth Keith was last seen around midnight Oct. 2, at her home in the 5000 block of Wiltshire Court.

The Garland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl Friday.

Police say Soleil Elizabeth Keith was last seen around midnight Oct. 2, at her home in the 5000 block of Wiltshire Court.

Keith is described as a white female standing at 5’8”. She has short brown hair, blue eyes, and a tattoo of a Leo constellation on her thigh, according the report.

Police are concerned over Keith’s whereabouts because she has a history of mental illness.