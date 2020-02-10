x
Garland police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

Police say Soleil Elizabeth Keith was last seen around midnight Oct. 2, at her home in the 5000 block of Wiltshire Court.
Credit: Garland Police Department

The Garland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl Friday.

Police say Soleil Elizabeth Keith was last seen around midnight Oct. 2, at her home in the 5000 block of Wiltshire Court.

Keith is described as a white female standing at 5’8”. She has short brown hair, blue eyes, and a tattoo of a Leo constellation on her thigh, according the report.

Police are concerned over Keith’s whereabouts because she has a history of mental illness.

Credit: Garland Police Department

If you know of Keith’s location, you’re urged to call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840 or 911.

