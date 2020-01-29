Garland police are asking for the public's help in the search for Allen Anthony Jr., a 64-year-old with dementia.

Police say he is a critically missing person who last seen around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

He was at his home on the 5700 block of Valley Park Drive at the time, according to police.

He has a thin build, police said, weighing about 146 pounds with a height of 6 feet 3 inches. He is bald with stubble hair and has brown eyes, as well.

He also holds his right hand in a fist with his index finger pointing outwards, police said, and has a limp of "heavy foot" when walking. He also speaks slowly.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should call police immediately at 911 or 972-485-4840.

Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.





More on WFAA: