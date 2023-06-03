Garland officers shoot suspect following attempted traffic stop, chase, police say

The incident happened in the 3900 block of Glenhaven Drive near Forest Lane and Jupiter Road.

GARLAND, Texas — An investigation is underway after police said officers shot a suspect during an exchange of gunfire on Monday.

Police said there's an active scene in the 3900 block of Glenhaven Drive off Forest Lane between Plano and Jupiter roads.

According to police, Garland officers were involved in a chase with a suspect after an attempted traffic stop just before 6 p.m. Police said that at some point there were gunshots fired between the suspect and officers.

The suspect was struck at least once and was transported to a hospital in unknown condition, according to police.

There were no officers injured during the incident.

A heavy police presence could be seen in the area, along with a vehicle surrounded by police tape.

Further details were not immediately released.