Man in custody after chase from Garland to Collin County

Garland police were in pursuit of a person driving a light-colored pickup truck that refused to stop.

A man was taken into custody after a chase Thursday afternoon from Garland to Collin County.

The chase involving the light-colored pick-up truck started on Ave. D in Garland. The truck was on President George W. Bush Turnpike and headed onto northbound U.S. 75 at around 4:05 p.m.

At 4:23 p.m., the truck was headed eastbound onto University Drive/State Highway 380. The truck lost both tires on the driver's side.

It's unclear what started the chase. No other information was shared by police.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were assisting Garland police in the chase.