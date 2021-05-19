Garland police investigate deaths of father, baby who were found unresponsive at apartment

Investigators said the Dallas County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death for the baby.

GARLAND, Texas — An 8-month-old baby died at a local hospital Tuesday after Garland police officers found the infant inside in a home where a man apparently died by suicide, according to Garland police.

Garland police said they received a call around 5 p.m. from a woman who said her baby was not breathing. She also told dispatch that a male inside the residence was dead, police said.

According to officials, officers arrived at the scene on the 6300 block of North Shiloh Road within minutes and found a man dead inside a garage; police said it appeared he took his own life. Paramedics performed CPR on the baby, but he later died at the hospital.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy on the infant, Garland police said. Wednesday morning, officials said there did not appear to be any external physical trauma to the baby. Investigators said they are now working to establish a timeline of what happened.

"This is a very tragic incident, and our condolences go out to the family of the deceased. Our police department has a Victim's Assistance Advocate to provide help to the family," Garland police said in a news release.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else.