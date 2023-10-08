x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police asking for help locating 61-year-old Garland woman with autism

Sandra Hardaway was last seen at her home in the 700 block of Tearose Drive around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10.
Credit: Garland Police Department

GARLAND, Texas — The Garland Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 61-year-old woman with autism.

Garland police said Sandra Hardaway, who has the mental capacity of a 12-year-old, has been missing since the morning of Thursday, Aug. 10. 

Hardaway was reportedly last seen at her home in the 700 block of Tearose Drive around 8:30 a.m.

Hardaway is described as a Black woman standing at 6’0” and weighing about 160 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She’s believed to be wearing a dark gray shirt and blue jeans.

Police are concerned about her location because Hardaway walked away from her home and doesn’t know her address or own a cellphone.

If you or anyone you know sees Hardaway, call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Dallas-based business owner creates custom suits for Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famers

Before You Leave, Check This Out