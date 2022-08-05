Mother in mourning after teenage son killed in shooting at house party in Garland

Damien Garcia and his 17-year-old friend were fatally shot by two men who were arrested on scene, police say.

GARLAND, Texas — Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a Saturday night shooting at a home in Garland, police say.

According to Garland police, officers and paramedics reported to a call on Magnolia Drive at around 11:45 p.m. Saturday. Police said the shooting started as an altercation near a parked car on the street.

WFAA spoke to the victim’s mom, Blanca Garcia, on Mother’s Day. She can’t stop crying for her son, who was shot and killed at a party in Garland.

“He was a really good boy. He’s the youngest of six brothers,” said Lizbeth Perez, the victim’s sister-in-law.

Damien Garcia wanted to celebrate his 18th birthday with friends and asked his mom if he can go out. She gave him permission and told him to come home by a certain time.

Garcia and his 17-year-old friend were fatally shot by two men who police arrested on scene.

“Something happened outside by their vehicle to the point of gunfire,” said officer Matt Pesta with the Garland Police Department.

Two other people who were shot will survive, according to police.

Garland police are going through neighbors' surveillance video systems, trying to piece this together. Police are also asking neighbors to do their part and report anything they saw.

The family is demanding answers, as they were getting ready to celebrate Mother’s Day with everyone.

The family said the 18-year-old had dreams to go back to Mexico to see his father, who he hadn't seen in six years.

“His dad is heartbroken. He didn’t get that chance,” said Perez.

Damien's older brother, Armando Garcia, was left shattered and is holding onto memories.

“Look, this is his hat. You could see his blood, that’s his blood,” said Armando Garcia.

The victim’s mother said she baked cakes for a living, and her son worked in construction to help put food on the table. Now, the family is at a loss and doesn’t know how they will bury their loved one.