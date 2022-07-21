Jury indicts man in Garland double homicide; declines to indict 2 others

Two teenagers were shot and killed at a party in Garland back in May. Two others went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

GARLAND, Texas — A grand jury indicted a 22-year-old man in a double homicide at a party in Garland in May and declined to indict two other men arrested in the case, according to court records.

The grand jury indicted Omar Sebastian Caballero on a murder charge in the deaths of Jose Damian Garcia, 18, and Melvin Salas, 17.

Christopher Torres, 22, and Jesus Saldana, 21, were also arrested on murder charges in the case, but a grand jury filed a no-bill - meaning they declined to indict the two men - on Thursday.

The case stemmed from a May 7 shooting in the 800 block of Magnolia Drive in Garland, where two teenagers were shot and killed at a party.

Officers arrived at the scene at approximately 11:45 pm to find multiple people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Garcia, 18, of Greenville, died at the scene and three other people were transported to nearby hospitals. One of those three victims, Salas, died from his injuries.

The other two victims received received non-life-threatening injuries, police said in May.

Torres and Saldana, were arrested on May 8. A third suspect, Caballero, was arrested on May 10 in connection to the shooting.

Torres, Saldana and Caballero were charged with murder and booked into the Garland Detention Center, police said.

With the no-bill ruling, the grand jury determined there was not probable cause to indict Torres nor Saldana on the murder charge, and they will not go to trial unless another grand jury finds probable cause with additional evidence.

Caballero has been indicted for the murder of the two teenagers.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.