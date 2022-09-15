Garland ISD high school lockout lifted, as police investigate shooting near campus, officials say

Just after 3 p.m., Garland police officers responded to shooting call in the 3300 block of Broadway Boulevard.

GARLAND, Texas — A Garland ISD campus was “secured” and an investigation was launched following reports of shooting near a high school Thursday afternoon, officials say.

Just after 3 p.m. Garland police officers responded to shooting call in the 3300 block of Broadway Boulevard.

Garland ISD said South Garland High School was placed on lockout, meaning no one was allowed on campus, as police set up a perimeter near the school. The district said it was lifted once they got the all-clear from police.

According to a spokesperson with Garland police, “two young people had an argument over a girl in the parking lot of a Sonic,” resulting in gunfire.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local, and his condition is unknown at this time, police said.

Garland police said they are searching for the suspect who fired the gun. He's described as a Hispanic male, between the ages of 17 and 19 years, with a short haircut. Police said he was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing.