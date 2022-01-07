Memorial services announced for North Texas sanitation worker killed in accident

His death was ruled an accident by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office. No criminal charges have been filed.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — A beloved mechanic and garbage truck driver will be remembered this weekend after he died in an accident just days after Christmas.

Cecilio Pule, 56, a Republic Services employee from Haltom City, died Dec. 28 after authorities say he became pinned in the hydraulics arms of a garbage truck as a mechanic worked to repair the malfunctioning system.

Investigators said the garbage truck had a mechanical problem before the accident, and a mechanic was sent to the truck off Cedar Drive to troubleshoot.

While the mechanic was inside the cab, however, police said he moved the hydraulic arm, and when he stepped out of the truck he saw the Pule on the ground. Police said he did not know Pule had stepped onto an area where the arm would drop.

Grapevine Police said dispatchers got the call for help around 2:30 p.m.

A Colleyville police officer was the first to arrive at the scene in the 4100 block of Cedar Drive. The officer immediately tried to help Pule, but he did not have a pulse. Grapevine fire crews arrived shortly after and also provided medical aid, but Pule was declared dead minutes later.

His death was ruled an accident by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office. No criminal charges have been filed.

In a statement, Pule's employers said "the entire Republic Services family is saddened by the loss of our friend and coworker."

"Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones," the statement said, adding that they are cooperating with the investigation. "The safety of our employees, our customers and the public is a core value for Republic."

A visitation is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 9, with funeral services set for Monday, Jan. 10 in Fort Worth, according to an online obituary.

That same tribute for Pule, also called "Chilo," remembered him as a man of faith, known for his witty jokes who took pride in his work as a mechanic and driver. Family has started an online crowdfunding campaign to collect donations that will go toward funeral expenses, a headstone and to his wife "who he loved so much."