Police officers support boy on first day of school after dad dies just days prior

The Gainesville Police Department stepped in to make the boy's first day of school special.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — "Some days are more meaningful than others."

That's what the Gainesville Police Department said on social media when they shared a moment with a boy on his first day of school.

Landon, they said, "tragically lost his father" earlier this week, so the department's school resource officers stepped in to give him a ride to school... and a hug.