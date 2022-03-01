Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo prepares for 2022 return with free masks, vaccines

This year, stock show organizers say they're doing their part, and so should rodeo fans.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Organizers for the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo at the Will Rogers Memorial Center say they're making sure this year's event is safe when it comes to COVID-19.

As Jan. 14 gets closer, the stock show is preparing for its biggest crowds ever, again, with its 125th event kicking off this year. Already, water is being sprayed onto the competition floor to minimize the dust from the dirt. But organizers also hope to minimize COVID concerns among the thousands of families.

"Viruses in January is something that happens," said Stock Show Rodeo spokesperson Matt Brockman. "We want those families to come, enjoy themselves, know that we are doing our part to keep this facility safe."

Stock show organizers will have lots of hand sanitizer and free, optional masks for people who want them, as well as vaccines.

"We want them to do what they feel is important to protect their health and the health of their loved ones," Brockman said.

Tarrant County Health and the Stock Show teamed up to offer all three vaccines during the rodeo, for free. The plan is to offer first and second doses of the vaccine, along with booster shots as well. Rodeo visitors can bring their vaccination cards. But they can still receive one of the vaccines if they don't bring their card.

"The vaccines this year are a game-changer," Brockman said. "It's what's going to allow us to be able to have a successful show this year."

That's because last year there was no stock show because of COVID. During the last three Stock Show & Rodeos, well over 1.2 million people attended the event. In 2020, more than 1.26 million people showed up. This year, stock show organizers say they're doing their part, and so should rodeo fans.

Outside the facility, work crews are already setting up rides for the carnival. This will be another huge draw along with vendors. More than 300 vendors will be at the show, selling "everything from cowboy hats to boots to food and clothing," Brockman said.