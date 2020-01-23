FORT WORTH, Texas — The Junior Agricultural Mechanics competition at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo included more than 700 entries, 200 teams and $250,000 in scholarships this year.

The competition allows high school students to design and build or restore farm, ranch and recreational equipment.

Grayson McDonald came in third in his division for restoring a tractor from the 1940s.

“I don’t think you can understand the level of how beat it was,” McDonald said.

He says the tractor came to him in boxes and bins filled with parts. He put in around 500 hours putting it together.

“I was dedicated to it, but I definitely wanted to break it some days,” McDonald said.

Superintendent Ted Ford says the work from students says a lot about the future of farming.

"Single word. Amazing,” Ford said. “They have to be willing workers. They have to be willing to adapt. Agriculture has to adapt."

That future includes a growing number of girls.

Aja Moreno and Bailey Wakelend's deer feeder took third in their division.

"Ag mech is not just for boys,” Moreno said.

"It's pretty exciting, especially when you didn't expect to come home with anything,” Wakelend said.

Both just started welding last year, and Wakelend's previous past time was competing in pageants.

"At pageants, you have to be really girly and dressed and pretty and everything and here I'm wearing boots and jeans and a cowboy hat,” she said.

Now, both see a career in this world. Wakelend is headed to college to major in agriculture.

"More kids are getting into it which is really great for us,” Moreno said.

Ford says the work from teens displayed in the competition gives him hope for the future.

"You come out here and you feel real good about the world in general after you leave,” he said.

