North Texas community appliance 'Funky Town Fridge' stolen

The organization has a collection of refrigerators around Fort Worth that are accessible 24/7.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT WORTH, Texas — Owners of a community fridge from the North Texas area said someone stole their appliance last Thursday, July 6, and they are asking for the public's help in finding it.

Funky Town Fridge is a community initiative from Fort Worth that has the goal of ending food apartheid in the area. The organization has a collection of refrigerators around Fort Worth that are accessible 24/7 for anyone who needs it. People are allowed to take what they need and leave what they can. Donations require guidelines.

"We’d much rather people talk to their local grocers and other businesses about sharing the good food that they would otherwise be throwing away!" Part of Funky Town Fridge's website states.

On Facebook and Twitter on Saturday, Funky Town Fridge said the appliance in the Stop Six neighborhood at 3400 Village Creek Road had been stolen.

"We believe that someone intentionally took our Stop Six Fridge, but it’s hard to understand why someone would do such a thing when the fridge is a community resource that is open to anyone at any time, free of charge," Funky Town Fridge said in a tweet.

Later in the Twitter thread, Funky Town Fridge said the organization had filed a police report.

Funky Town Fridge's four community fridges include one in Stop Six, NorthSide, Westside and Southside neighborhoods. In addition to providing access to food 24/7, community organizers said they are dedicated to promoting local community action, offering political education, and fostering creativity and environmental activism.

On the organization's website, part of the organization's description stated:

"We believe everyone deserves access to healthy food. Food waste is something we need to address and eliminate. Scarcity is a myth and we have been demonstrating that. Food is the common bond that binds us all. Sharing of food is where human connection and community happens. Stronger communities is the solution to all our problems. Sharing food is an activity that changes and strengthens relationships."