Funerals planned for Southern University marching band members killed in a crash while coming home to North Texas for winter break

DALLAS — Exactly a week after he was killed in a roadside crash, 19-year-old Broderick Moore was laid to rest Tuesday at Grace Place Church in Duncanville.

Moore was travelling home to North Texas from Southern University, in Baton Rouge, when he, 19-year-old Tyran Williams and 21-year-old Dylan Young stopped in Natchitoches, Louisiana, to fix a spare tire.

Police said a driver was distracted when they drove an 18-wheeler into the vehicle the young men were attending to. The vehicle struck and killed all three of them.

Each of the three young men were members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band.

Tyran Williams' mother, Tonya Williams, told WFAA his funeral will be held Thursday at The Potter's House in Dallas at noon, following a public visitation at 10 a.m.

Then, on Friday, Dylan Young's family will hold his funeral at Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship at 11 a.m.

Williams told WFAA she has been in contact with the mothers of the other two victims in the wake of their passing. Though she was not ready to give an interview, she said she appreciates the outpouring of support her family has received.

Williams was from Irving. Young and Moore were from Cedar Hill. All three were members of their high school marching bands and well known in the North Texas marching band community.

Justin Allen, co-founder of DTX Drumline, said Williams was the type of student who impacted everyone around him, even developing his own group of mentees in the high school community drumline program.

"In the end, he ended up teaching me," Allen said.

In a statement, Cedar Hill ISD said: