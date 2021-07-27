‘He was constantly smiling’: Friends, family share hope and stories during funeral of Arlington firefighter who died in Mexico

Firefighters gathered to remember Elijah Snow, who died while in Mexico last week.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Family and friends gathered to remember a father, a friend and a servant.

Pictures of a smiling and happy Elijah Snow flashed across the screen at Rush Creek Church in Arlington.

Friends say that's who he was.

"He was the life of the party,” said Nick Zelinski, an Arlington firefighter,

Zelinski spoke at the funeral. He and Snow were in the same academy class together and worked side by side for nine years.

Zelinski shared pictures of Snow, along with other members of his crew. He said they were like family.

"He was constantly smiling and poking fun of the guys. You knew if you were working with Elijah it was going to be a good day, because he loved being a firefighter,” said Zelinski.

His friends shared stories and the pastor spoke of hope.

"He says let not your heart be troubled. Believe in God.”

They also remembered why Snow wanted to be a firefighter in the first place.

His father was also an Arlington firefighter who died during a training accident in 1985.

"He got to work at the same station. It was a higher calling for him. He was exactly where he wanted to be,” said Zelinski.

His friends say they are still in shock that Snow died while in Mexico celebrating his 10-year anniversary.