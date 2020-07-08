Funeral set for Monday for Rockwall police officer who died from COVID-19

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. at Lake Pointe Church in Rockwall.

ROCKWALL, Texas — Funeral services for a Rockwall police officer who died from COVID-19 are scheduled for next week.

Officer Tracy Gaines had been hospitalized since July 11 with the illness. He died Aug. 3 in the morning at the age of 49.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Lake Pointe Church in Rockwall. Interment will follow in Rest Haven Memorial Park.

Prior to becoming a police officer, Gaines served in the Air Force for 20 years. He leaves behind his wife and two sons.

Gaines likely contracted the disease at a small gathering at his house. His entire family tested positive for COVID-19, but he was the only one hospitalized.

He did have an underlying condition, according to Rockwall police investigator Laurie Burks.

Thursday evening, more than 400 people showed up to a vigil for Officer Gaines at Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium in Rockwall.

The vigil, hosted by the Rockwall Police Association, was held at the place Officer Gaines would normally work Friday night football games.

"This is a perfect place. I wish he could see it. I wish he could see the love," said a participant at the vigil.