Funeral arrangements set for Denton County leader who died from complications with COVID-19

With more than 30 years in emergency services, Chief Asebedo saved countless lives in his dedication to serving others, officials said.

DENTON COUNTY, Texas — The funeral for Chief Roland Asebedo is set for this week. He served as Fire Marshal and Director of Development and Emergency Services in Denton County.

Asebedo, 56, died on Sept. 13 from complications with COVID, county officials said.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sept. 20 at First Baptist Church of Lewisville, 1251 Valley Ridge, Lewisville, TX. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, 3801 Roselawn Drive, Denton for family, friends, coworkers and public safety personnel only.

Asebedo was a 23-year veteran law enforcement officer with more than 30 years in emergency services also as a firefighter/EMT, Chief Asebedo saved countless lives in his dedication to serving others, officials said in a statement.

Chief Asebedo joined the Denton County Emergency Services in May 2004, working his way to Assistant Fire Marshal and Assistant Director of Development and Emergency Services.

In October 2020, he was named Denton County Fire Marshal and Director of Development and Emergency Services.

Prior to his time with Denton County, he served as fire chief at the Highland Village Fire Department, Fire Marshal at the Coppell Fire Department and Assistant Fire Chief and Fire Marshal with the Plainview Fire/EMS Department, county officials said.

Roland Asebedo is survived by his mother, Mary Asebedo of Silverton; his wife, Melissa “Mickey” Asebedo of Denton; his son, Jordan Asebedo of Highland Village; his daughter, Lorrin Underwood of Flower Mound; his brother, Able Asebedo of Silverton; his sister, Marilyn Leal of Pottsboro; and a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Johnny Asebedo, and his sister, Venita Howell.