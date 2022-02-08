Full lineup announced for Troy Aikman's upcoming summer music festival

The proceeds from the musical festival will help benefit local schools and the town of Henryetta, Okla., which is where Aikman grew up.

HENRYETTA, Oklahoma — The lineup for former Dallas Cowboy Troy Aikman's recently-created musical festival was announced Tuesday morning.

Josh Abbott Band and Wade Bowen will join Blake Shelton as some of the top country music superstars headlining the first Highway to Henryetta music festival happening this upcoming June.

The proceeds will help benefit local schools and the town of Henryetta, Okla., where Aikman grew up. Aikman made the surprise announcement at his alma mater last October and sat down with WFAA in November to discuss this new endeavor.

“Henryetta, and that experience on the farm really taught me that what hard work meant,” Aikman said. “Now, I look back on it and I think, ‘man, if I had not come to Henryetta,' I'm not sure to be sitting with you here today.”

The full lineup of country artists announced Tuesday include:

Blake Shelton

Josh Abbott Band

Wade Bowden

Stoney Larue

George Dunham and the Bird Dogs

Mikayla Lane

Val Mooty

The concert is happening on June 11 at Nichols Park on Henryetta. Tickets go on sale Friday, while Henryetta residents will be able to get tickets for pre-sale on Thursday.

#Cowboys icon @TroyAikman back in his hometown of Henryetta, OK today to announce a new music festival.



Next June the Highway to Henryetta will be headlined by @blakeshelton - proceeds to benefit local schools and the town. Great work from the @dallascowboys icon. pic.twitter.com/bAd1W6pS1W — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) October 22, 2021

Henryetta is a small town 50 miles south of Tulsa, established in the early 1900s. Aikman's family moved there when he was 12. He went on to play both football and baseball at Henryetta High School.

The Highway to Henryetta music festival is the main source of funding for the Henryetta Live Foundation along with personal contributions and support from donors.